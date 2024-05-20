ADVERTISEMENT
Kehinde Bankole wants you to know Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti did more than drive a car

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla

A new biopic centres around Ransome-Kuti leading the famous Abeokuta Women's Revolt, a resistance movement led by the Abeokuta Women's Union (AWU) in the late 1940s.

Kehinde Bankole [Instagram/KehindeBankole]
Kehinde Bankole [Instagram/KehindeBankole]

This already sets Bankole apart as a Nollywood star in a league of her own. But last weekend, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, the Bolanle Austen-Peters-directed biopic of the famous political activist hit cinemas. Bankole plays Ransome-Kuti.

How does she decide the roles that she accepts?

“Definitely the story. Is it rooted in something? Then what is that something? And when I find that something, am I interested in telling the story?” she told Pulse Nigeria.

Bankole and Omowunmi Dada on the set of the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti
Bankole and Omowunmi Dada on the set of the film, Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

Sometimes it’s just pure entertainment. I just chose like, ‘This is entertainment. I laughed while I was reading the script. People will feel good the way I felt. If I’m reading the script and I’m feeling good I want people to experience that.”

But for Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, it was more than entertainment that piqued her interest.

I felt very powerful,” she said of playing the character. “A very vital piece of history like this should not be hidden. It should also not be trivialised.”

Bankole accepted the role because she wanted to offer more perspective to Ransome-Kuti aside from being the first woman to drive a car and being the mother of the famous Afrobeats progenitor, Fela Anikulapo Kuti.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a leading woman activist in Nigeria and her son, the musician Fela
Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, a leading woman activist in Nigeria and her son, the musician Fela

The film centres around Ransome-Kuti leading the famous Abeokuta Women's Revolt (also called the Egba Women's Tax Riot), a resistance movement led by the Abeokuta Women's Union (AWU) in the late 1940s against the imposition of unfair taxation by the Nigerian colonial government.

It should not just be the first woman to drive a car, Fela’s mom. No,” Bankole said. “It was a woman who led a movement, led a people, and even at a time, let the people know how powerful they were. There was nothing she did that she didn't do with the help of the people. So the people at that time, I imagine how they must have felt so powerful because she let them know how much she needed them.

Kehinde Bankole in Adire [Instagram/_kehindebankole]
Kehinde Bankole in Adire [Instagram/_kehindebankole]

Playing the role of the activist tagged the “Lioness of Lisabi” has also sparked in the actress a hunger for a similar agitator at a time of unprecedented economic upheaval across the country in contemporary times.

That’s something we need now, somebody to let us believe in ourselves. Somebody to let us know who we are, the force that we are. And that if we all now come together and as a group of people, we can do so much,” she said.

Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla Dennis Da-ala Mirilla is an Entertainment and Lifestyle Editor at Pulse Nigeria, a multi-media journalist with experience touching on tech, media, digital culture and pop culture. Reach out on dennis.da-alamirilla@pulse.ng

