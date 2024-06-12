These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

It is a public holiday that has been set aside to pay tribute to the restoration of democracy to the country and to recognise the significance of democracy in Nigerian history.

Here are seven Nollywood political films that offer a mix of drama, comedy, and historical perspectives, capturing various aspects of Nigeria’s political environment:

1. King of Boys (2018)

Synopsis: It tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a promising political future, as she is drawn into a struggle for power, that threatens everything around her.

Cast: Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro, IlIbliss, and Reminisce.

Where to Watch: Netflix

2. October 1 (2014)

Synopsis: As Nigeria prepares for independence from the British in 1960, a seasoned police detective rushes to find the serial killer slaughtering its native young women.

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Cast: Sadiq Daba, Kayode Aderupoko, Demola Adedoyin, Kehinde Bankole, and Kunle Afolayan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

3. Your Excellency (2019)

Synopsis: The film follows the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender, all through the power of social media.

Cast: Akin Lewis, Funke Akindele, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Shafy Bello, Kunle Coker, and Eku Edewor.

Where to Watch: Netflix

4. Love is War (2019)

Synopsis: This comedy-drama film follows the story of a husband and wife, who both win the nominations as the candidates of the two major parties in an upcoming gubernatorial election. Now they have to test the strength of their marriage as they run against each other for the office of state governor.

Cast: Oboli, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, and Toke Makinwa.

Where to Watch: Netflix

5. 76 (2016)

Synopsis: The story is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the failed 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the Head-of-State of Nigeria.

Director: Izu Ojukwu

Cast: Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, and Daniel K. Daniel.

Where to Watch: Netflix

6. 4th Republic (2019)

Synopsis: The story follows Ikechukwu Obiano, a young idealistic deputy campaign manager for industrialist Mabel King, who is competing against incumbent Governor Idris Sani in her bid to become the first elected female governor in the country.

Director: Ishaya Bako

Cast: Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, Linda Ejiofor, and Bimbo Manuel.

Where to Watch: Netflix

7. The Black Book (2023)

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a devoted deacon, who takes justice into his own hands after his son is falsely accused of kidnapping and is tragically killed fighting a corrupt police gang.

Director: Editi Effiong

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Alex Usifo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, and Ireti Doyle.

Where to Watch: Netflix