ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

Kome Nathaniel

Nollywood films to see on Democracy Day.

7 Nollywood political films for Democracy Day [Netflix]
7 Nollywood political films for Democracy Day [Netflix]

Recommended articles

It is a public holiday that has been set aside to pay tribute to the restoration of democracy to the country and to recognise the significance of democracy in Nigerian history.

Here are seven Nollywood political films that offer a mix of drama, comedy, and historical perspectives, capturing various aspects of Nigeria’s political environment:

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: It tells the story of Alhaja Eniola Salami, a businesswoman and philanthropist with a promising political future, as she is drawn into a struggle for power, that threatens everything around her.

Director: Kemi Adetiba

Cast: Sola Sobowale, Adesua Etomi, Jide Kosoko, Osas Ighodaro, IlIbliss, and Reminisce.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: As Nigeria prepares for independence from the British in 1960, a seasoned police detective rushes to find the serial killer slaughtering its native young women.

Director: Kunle Afolayan

Cast: Sadiq Daba, Kayode Aderupoko, Demola Adedoyin, Kehinde Bankole, and Kunle Afolayan.

Where to Watch: Prime Video

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The film follows the story of Chief Olalekan Ajadi, a bumbling, billionaire businessman and failed presidential candidate, is obsessed with Donald Trump. Just when his campaign looks set to be another disaster, Ajadi is anointed by a major party and becomes a credible contender, all through the power of social media.

Director: Funke Akindele

Cast: Akin Lewis, Funke Akindele, Kemi Lala Akindoju, Shafy Bello, Kunle Coker, and Eku Edewor.

ADVERTISEMENT

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: This comedy-drama film follows the story of a husband and wife, who both win the nominations as the candidates of the two major parties in an upcoming gubernatorial election. Now they have to test the strength of their marriage as they run against each other for the office of state governor.

Director: Omoni Oboli

ADVERTISEMENT

Cast: Oboli, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Jide Kosoko, Akin Lewis, Bimbo Manuel, and Toke Makinwa.

Where to Watch: Netflix

Synopsis: The story is told from two points of view: that of a young pregnant woman, and that of her husband, a soldier accused of being involved in the failed 1976 military coup and assassination of General Murtala Mohammed, the Head-of-State of Nigeria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Director: Izu Ojukwu

Cast: Ramsey Nouah, Chidi Mokeme, Rita Dominic, Ibinabo Fiberesima, and Daniel K. Daniel.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The story follows Ikechukwu Obiano, a young idealistic deputy campaign manager for industrialist Mabel King, who is competing against incumbent Governor Idris Sani in her bid to become the first elected female governor in the country.

Director: Ishaya Bako

Cast: Kate Henshaw-Nuttal, Enyinna Nwigwe, Sani Muazu, Linda Ejiofor, and Bimbo Manuel.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT

Synopsis: The film follows the story of a devoted deacon, who takes justice into his own hands after his son is falsely accused of kidnapping and is tragically killed fighting a corrupt police gang.

Director: Editi Effiong

Cast: Richard Mofe-Damijo, Ade Laoye, Alex Usifo, Olumide Oworu, Shaffy Bello, and Ireti Doyle.

Where to Watch: Netflix

ADVERTISEMENT
Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. He offers engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Yvonne Jegede apologises to May Yul-Edochie after facing backlash for polygamy comments

Veteran Nollywood actor 'Sule Suebebe' dies at 68 after a long illness

Veteran Nollywood actor 'Sule Suebebe' dies at 68 after a long illness

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

'Superstar' @ 13: 7 things you need to know about Wizkid's debut album

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

I really enjoy my husband being the popular one - Toyosi Etim-Effiong

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

Filmmaker Cheta Chukwu selected for 2024 Torino Film Lab's Writer-Director Program

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

These 7 Nollywood political films are perfect for Democracy Day

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

Accelerate Studios celebrates success of 5th Edition of The Accelerate Filmmaker Project

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

'Criminal' director Dolapo Adigun wants to make a blockbuster

Pulse Sports

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

'Sack him now' - Reactions as Finidi George fails to inspire Super Eagles against Benin

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

All for women? Gabby Thomas and other female athletes accused of poor sportsmanship to Thompson-Herah

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

Super Eagles: Nigeria are becoming World Cup qualifying no-hopers

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

NPFL Standings: What the latest title race twist means after the abandoned Rangers vs Enyimba derby

“How much is money? — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

“How much is money?” — Ighalo reacts to Osimhen flaunting his private jet

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Benin Republic vs Nigeria: Time and where to watch Super Eagles face the Cheetahs in World Cup qualifiers

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Nigeria vs South Africa: 5 things we learnt from Finidi George and Super Eagles' disastrous draw against Bafana Bafana

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

An AI-generated image of a cinematographer at work

9 behind-the-scenes careers that can make you rich in entertainment industry

Rhaenyra Targaryen needs to mourn and recover her stolen throne in the second season of 'House of the Dragon' [Theo Whitman/HBO]

'House of the Dragon' returns with the ruthlessness of 'Game of Thrones'

7 Nollywood thrillers that will keep you on the edge of your seat[Instagram/jadeosiberu]

These 7 Nollywood thrillers will always keep you on the edge of your seat

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene

How Roye Okupe became Nigeria's next big star on Hollywood's animation scene