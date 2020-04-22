Since starring in her debut feature film in 1996, Nollywood actress , Omoni Oboli has graced our screens time and time again with an uncanny ability to keep her viewers fixated on her performance.

He innate ability to endear you to whatever character she adopts, is the reason she's maintained her on-screen relevance over the years.

1. The Figurine (2009)

Omoni oboli as Mona in 'The Figurine'

In Kunle Afolayan's multiple award winning thriller, Omoni Oboli plays the naive Mona, the love interest of two friends Sola ( Kunle Afolayan) and Femi (Ramsey Nouah). The double layered narrative is based on the friends and how their encounter with a strange figurine during their National Youth Service year drastically changes their lives. It is currently streaming on Netflix.

2. The First Lady (2015)

Omoni Oboli and Alex Ekubo in 'The First Lady' [Amazon]

In case you are searching for a little less emotional Oboli performance, 'The First Lady' produced and directed by Oboli might be your best bet. In the 2015 comedy, she plays a frustrated prostitute who finds love in the most unlikely way .

It's a story of very little realism but captivating enough to keep you glued till its end credits. You can binge-watch the movie on Netflix.

3. Anchor Baby (2010)

Omoni Oboli in Anchor Baby [YouTube]

Oboli's performance as a pregnant immigrant in Lonzo Nzekwe's 2010 movie remains one of her most applauded works till date. 'Anchor Baby' earned her her first international award at the Harlem International Film Festival in New York. The movie is available for online streaming.

4. Wives on Strike (2016/2018)

Wives on Strike [Mamazeus]

In 'Wives on Strike', Oboli leads market women on a revolutionary strike motivated by their collective effort to save a teenage girl from early marriage. The non-coital strike gathers momentum and eventually, the women win. The 2016 comedy and its sequel is available for streaming on Netflix.

5. Being Mrs Elliot (2014)

Omoni Oboli and co-star, Majid Michel in 'Being Mrs Elliot' [PremiumTimes]

In "Being Mrs Elliot', Oboli plays the character, Lara, a city girl who finds herself in a dicey identity mix-up after she wakes up in a village.

While the movie may have been marred by mixed feelings from critics, Oboli's impressive presentation of the character is unarguably unparalleled. The 2014 rom-com is showing on Netflix.