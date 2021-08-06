Revered filmmaker, Obi Emelonye has announced the world premiere of his inspirational Christian film 'The Oratory'.
The film will screen in over 16 countries on four continents including London, Turin, Rome, Lagos, Abuja, Congo and Paris.
The world premiere is set to hold at the Odeon Cinema in Point Square, Dublin, Ireland on September 10, 2021.
Starring Enyinna Nwigwe, Rich Lowe Ikenna, Florence Okechukwu, Charles Ukpong, Lawrence Nwali, David Davidson, Temidayo Akingboro and Stephen Oguntade, the film is based on the Salesians of Don Bosco, a Catholic order dedicated to the service of young, disadvantaged people.
The story is based on Rev. Fr. Michael Simmons, (Rich Lowe Ikenna), an American Catholic priest sent from Turin, Italy to a posh parish in Ikoyi, Lagos. On arrival, the young, stubborn priest becomes more interested in the plights of street children from the nearby slum called Makoko. However, to reach the desperate boys, he has to step on big toes in his host parish. He must also confront Shuga (Nwigwe), the dangerous Makoko kingpin who has the street boys locked in criminal servitude.
'The Oratory' will screen roadshow style in four continents and in over 16 cities including London, Turin, Rome, Lagos, Abuja, Congo, Argentina, New Jersey and Paris before the year runs out.
Confirming the premiere, Emelonye shared on Instagram: "It'll be a great night of glamour and an opportunity to aid the work of Salesians of Don Bosco is tacking child poverty, homelessness and school-dropout in Nigeria."
