RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Nigeria Health Watch releases trailer for new web series 'The Medics'

The Medics is a new series packed with suspense and drama, exploring health myths and debunking misinformation about health-related matters.

The first episode of The Medics drops on May 19, 2023.

