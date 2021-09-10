Toyin Abraham Films production in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment have debuted the official trailer for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'.
The comedy sequel premiered in theatres September 10, 2021.
Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the sequel to the 2018 Charles Uwagbai directed film continues the hilarious story of Isila (Toyin Abraham) this time accompanied by Mercy Johnson-Okojie on an adventure to help a ghost resolve circumstances resulting in death.
The star-studded comedy also features Patience Ozokwo, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Osas Ighodaro, 9ice and premiered in cinemas on September 10. 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is produced by Mimi Bartels.
Watch the trailer:
