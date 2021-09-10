RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the official trailer for ‘The Ghost and the Tout Too’

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy sequel premiered in theatres September 10, 2021.

The official trailer of 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham Films production in collaboration with FilmOne Entertainment have debuted the official trailer for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'.

Recommended articles

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the sequel to the 2018 Charles Uwagbai directed film continues the hilarious story of Isila (Toyin Abraham) this time accompanied by Mercy Johnson-Okojie on an adventure to help a ghost resolve circumstances resulting in death.

ALSO READ: Actor Odunlade Adekola debunks sex for roles allegations

The star-studded comedy also features Patience Ozokwo, Odunlade Adekola, Iyabo Ojo, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Osas Ighodaro, 9ice and premiered in cinemas on September 10. 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is produced by Mimi Bartels.

Watch the trailer:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

‘Juju Stories’ to premiere at the BFI London film festival

Check out the official trailer for ‘The Ghost and the Tout Too’

Little Simz follows up 'Grey Area' with new album, 'Sometimes I Might Be An Introvert'

VCLEF drops new EP, 'Living In Songs'

LadiPoe scores 2021 BET Hip-Hop Awards nomination

Johnny Drille’s ‘Before We Fall Asleep’ is worth its ‘wait’ in needed evolution [Pulse Album Review]

Nicki Minaj’s husband may be going to jail for 10 years

Skales features Imanse on new single, 'I Dey Miss You'

Cooking for Drake, collaboration with Wizkid and other things Tems revealed in a Twitter Q&A

Trending

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as organizers announce 'kingsize eviction'

Big Brother Sunday live eviction [Twitter]

BBNaija 2021: I will give my wife a second chance - Tega's husband on adultery saga

Tega's husband AJ Money reacts to wife's BBNaija saga [Instagram/ajmoney001]

BBNaija 2021: Nini and Saga declare Boma an 'Idiot' for getting evicted

BBNaija Saga and Nini [Instagram/bigbronaija]

BBNaija 2021: Boma and I never had sex - Tega on under sheet video in [Pulse Interview]

BBNaija reality star Tega Dominic [Instagram]