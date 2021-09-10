Adekola, in a video shared via on Thursday September 9, insisted that the allegations were false and an attempt to soil his career spanning over 25 years.

“As a celebrity, you don’t need to reply to everything they say about you, but there are some things that they’ll say and you need to clear it, let me clear this one.” the actor said in the video.

While defending his position on the allegations, Odunlade also called out actresses Adenike Hamzah, Eniola Ajao, Taiwo Aromokun who had worked with him in the past and present, asking them to speak up and not shield the truth if he had ever asked them for sex in exchange for roles.

He also urged women that have passed through his film school or production company to also weigh in on the matter by leaving a comment on the video.

According to the viral rumour, one of the actresses under his tutelage moved into his matrimonial home which resulted in altercations between the actor's wife and the lady.

“Let Nike bring proof and all those behind this, that I asked Nike for sex for role… You want to destroy the reputation that I’ve built for 25years in this industry just for food you want to put on your table” Odunlade added.