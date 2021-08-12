A brand new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' has debuted ahead of its anticipated release this September.
Watch Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toyin Abraham in star-studded teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'
The comedy will premiere in cinemas on September 10, 2021.
Produced by Toyin Abraham and directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde, the sequel will continue the comic adventures of Isila (Abraham), a tout with psychic abilities to communicate with the dead.
The new teaser confirms Isila will have a new partner played by star actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.
Principal photography kicked off for the sequel in May with a star-studded cast including Patience Ozokwo, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.
'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is co-executive produced by Abraham's Toyin Abraham Film Productions and FilmOne Entertainment.
Watch the teaser:
