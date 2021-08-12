RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Watch Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toyin Abraham in star-studded teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy will premiere in cinemas on September 10, 2021.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Toyin Abraham in 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

A brand new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' has debuted ahead of its anticipated release this September.

Recommended articles

Produced by Toyin Abraham and directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde, the sequel will continue the comic adventures of Isila (Abraham), a tout with psychic abilities to communicate with the dead.

The new teaser confirms Isila will have a new partner played by star actress, Mercy Johnson-Okojie.

Principal photography kicked off for the sequel in May with a star-studded cast including Patience Ozokwo, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.

'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is co-executive produced by Abraham's Toyin Abraham Film Productions and FilmOne Entertainment.

Watch the teaser:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Watch Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Toyin Abraham in star-studded teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

BBNaija 2021: Yerins reacts to Blaqbonez throwing shades at him on Twitter

Wizkid to release 'Essence (Remix)' featuring Justin Bieber while deluxe version of 'Made In Lagos' is on the way

Actress Destiny Etiko releases steamy photos to mark 32nd birthday

BBNaija 2021: Viewers react as housemates defy Pere's cooking orders

Late Sound Sultan's brother Baba Dee slams his 'fake friends'

Wizkid gets MTV VMAs nomination for 'Brown Skin Girl'

Ladipoe welcomes baby with partner

Ultimate Love's Iyke and Theresa call off engagement