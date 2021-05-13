Toyin Abraham debuts first teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'
The anticipated Toyin Abraham and FilmOne collaboration is directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde.
The new dramedy titled 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is set to premiere in cinemas September 2021 and stars Abraham who reprises her role as Isila the tout.
Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the sequel will continue the hilarious story of Isila and her psychic abilities to communicate with ghosts. Principal photography for the sequel began in March with the film producer sharing behind the scene photos from the locations in Lagos, Nigeria.
The star-studded film also stars Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.
Watch the teaser:
