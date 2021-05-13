RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Toyin Abraham debuts first teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The anticipated Toyin Abraham and FilmOne collaboration is directed by Michael 'Amapsalmist' Akinrogunde.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Toyin Abraham in 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham has launched a first-look at the upcoming sequel to her 2018 comedy 'The Ghost and the Tout'.

Recommended articles

The new dramedy titled 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is set to premiere in cinemas September 2021 and stars Abraham who reprises her role as Isila the tout.

Directed by Michael Akinrogunde, the sequel will continue the hilarious story of Isila and her psychic abilities to communicate with ghosts. Principal photography for the sequel began in March with the film producer sharing behind the scene photos from the locations in Lagos, Nigeria.

The star-studded film also stars Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.

Watch the teaser:

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

TB Joshua’s daughter gets married to the same man for the third time

3 home remedies for tooth decay and cavities

This bride wore the most unconventional wedding dress on her big day and it was beautiful

5 foods you should never eat after sex

Actress Iyabo Ojo releases full chat with Yomi Fabiyi after the actor claimed she apologised for cyberbullying him

George Weah’s son jailed for disturbing neighbours with loud "girls and champagne” party

Tears as Pastor Dare Adeboye is buried

Governors ban open grazing in Southern Nigeria