Toyin Abraham has debuted a brand new teaser for her latest production 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'.
Check out the new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'
The comedy directed by Michael 'Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde is set to hit cinemas in September.
The new teaser hints of a dramatic comedy combo between Abraham and star actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie. It is unclear if the stars will co-lead the new film as an official synopsis for the Michael Akinrogunde directed film is yet to be released.
'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is set to also star Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.
The first teaser for the sequel debuted in May with news of its theatrical release in September.
Watch the teaser:
