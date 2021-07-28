RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Check out the new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The comedy directed by Michael 'Ama Psalmist' Akinrogunde is set to hit cinemas in September.

Mercy Johnson-Okojie and Toyin Abraham in 'The Ghost and the Tout Too' [Instagram/toyin_abraham]

Toyin Abraham has debuted a brand new teaser for her latest production 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'.

Recommended articles

The new teaser hints of a dramatic comedy combo between Abraham and star actress Mercy Johnson-Okojie. It is unclear if the stars will co-lead the new film as an official synopsis for the Michael Akinrogunde directed film is yet to be released.

'The Ghost and the Tout Too' is set to also star Patience Ozokwo, Mercy Johnson-Okojie, Iyabo Ojo, Odunlade Adekola, Deyemi Okanlawon, Ini Edo, Ali Nuhu, Anita 'Real Warri Pikin' Asuoha, 9ice among others.

The first teaser for the sequel debuted in May with news of its theatrical release in September.

Watch the teaser:

www.instagram.com

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Regé-Jean Page announces first film since quitting 'Bridgerton' series

Check out the new teaser for 'The Ghost and the Tout Too'

BBNaija's Uriel denies sleeping with a married footballer

Arese Ugwu's 'Smart Money Woman' series is coming to Netflix

'You slept with a married footballer' - Odion Ighalo's estranged wife accuses BBNaija's Uriel

Watch the trailer for 'Love Castle' directed by Desmond Elliot

Davido makes his 10th entry on Billboard's World Digital Song Sales chart with 'Shopping Spree'

Hugo P, the rapper who is heavy in the game

Rita Edochie demands the release of pro-Biafra activist Nnamdi Kanu