'The After' featuring David Oyelowo wins Best Short Film at the AAFC Awards

On Monday, January 15, 2024, the organisers announced the winners of the awards and their selection for top ten films of the year. They arrived at the winners based on their “outstanding achievement” in cinema during the time period considered. Winners were voted for by the AAFCA’s 100+ members and will be celebrated at the 15th annual AAFCA event on February 21, 2024, at the Beverly Wilshire in Beverly Hills.

The After, written by Harriman and John Julius Schwabach, tells the story of a ride-share driver, played by David Oyelowo, who finds solace through an unexpected encounter with a passenger. Other cast include Jessica Plummer, Sule Rimi, Ravi Singh and Amelie Dokubo.

According to the president and co-founder, Gil Robertson, in a press statement, the past year witnessed more acceptance when it came to the broad display of African stories.

He expressed, “It’s become a tradition to announce our winners on MLK (Martin Luther King) Day. And what a great year for cinema showcasing the vibrant tapestry of Black storytelling, where diversity is not a trend, but an imperative. This year’s winners have inspired, challenged, and moved us and we are delighted to celebrate them and their cultural impact."

The film has also been selected in the Live Action Short Film category for the 96th Academy Awards.