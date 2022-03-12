ThankUCash announces television show 'Thankful Hour'

The first segment is called “Deal of the Day”, where three unique deals will be announced and sold. The deals are valid only for the duration of each episode. The second segment called “Street Cashback", is all about rewarding individuals on the streets of Lagos with a 10,000 naira cash reward for answering ten (10) questions correctly.

The final segment is called “In One Minute”, where 2 people will be given the opportunity to shop for free within the budget of the magic number given to them.

Thankful Hour will officially air it’s pilot episode this Saturday, March 12, 2022 by 4pm on Africa Magic Family (DStv Channel 154, GOtv Channel 2).

Catch repeat broadcasts every Tuesday by 5pm, same station.

Watch teaser below:

