British actress, Thandie Newton has confirmed she's reverting to the original spelling of her Zimbabwean name, Thandiwe.

Newton, in a recent interview with British Vogue, revealed that she was finally ready to own her name after it was misspelled in the credits of her first film, 'Flirting' in 1991. "That's my name. It's always been my name. I'm taking back what's mine," Newton said.

Going forward, the 'Half Of A Yellow Sun' star's future projects will now be in the Zulu name.

ALSO READ: 'Omo Ghetto: The Saga' was unlike anything I have ever done as an actor- Deyemi Okanlawon

The actress, whose full name is Melanie Thandiwe Newton Parker, was born in London to a British father and Zimbabwean mother.

Newton recently shared how her parents who have been married for 49 years dealt with racism for years. "They’ve shared their lives and their cultures - they’ve fought oppression; political and cultural. They’ve changed attitudes of people with their presence. 30 years together in Cornwall was the most painful passage, for both of them, but they were defiant", Newton shared on Instagram.

The star actress's three-decade career has seen her win multiple awards including a Primetime Emmy Award and two Golden Globe nominations.