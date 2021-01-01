Awards have started streaming in for fashion vlogger cum actress, Temi Otedola with the latest being a big win at the just concluded Ghana Movie Awards.

Otedola won the Best Actress (African collaboration) category of the award for her acting debut role in Kunle Afolayan's acclaimed feature film, 'Citation'.

Announcing her win, Otedola shared on Twitter: "I just heard I won the Ghana Movie Award in the category of Best Actress (African Collaboration) for my role in Citation!!! So so grateful! Thank you for this honour".

Kunle Afolayan also won the Best Movie (African Collaboration) for 'Citation'. The Netflix original film premiered back in November 2020 to impressive reviews.