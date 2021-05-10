Segilola Ogidan's directorial debut 'Tainted Canvas' to premiere this May

Shot in Lagos and the United Kingdom, 'Tainted Canvas' follows the story of Morayo , an artist who must make one last trip to confront her troubled past and overcome years of trauma.

According to Ogidan who also stars in the lead role, 'Tainted Canvas' is loosely based on some of her childhood memories of Lagos and the need to spotlight the effect of child abuse and postpartum depression. The film also stars Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba and Efa Iwara.