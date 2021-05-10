RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Segilola Ogidan's directorial debut 'Tainted Canvas' to premiere this May

The feature film tells a poignant story of the dangers facing children in the society.

'Tainted Canvas' is directed by Segilola Ogidan [Instagram/Segilolaogidan]

Segilola Ogidan's directorial debut, 'Tainted Canvas' is finally set for release. Its official premiere in collaboration with Alliance Française de Lagos and Igodo films, has been confirmed for May 16, 2021.

Shot in Lagos and the United Kingdom, 'Tainted Canvas' follows the story of Morayo, an artist who must make one last trip to confront her troubled past and overcome years of trauma.

ALSO READ: 'Tainted Canvas' highlights child abuse and postpartum depression

According to Ogidan who also stars in the lead role, 'Tainted Canvas' is loosely based on some of her childhood memories of Lagos and the need to spotlight the effect of child abuse and postpartum depression. The film also stars Kehinde Bankole, Tina Mba and Efa Iwara.

