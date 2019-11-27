Femi Adebayo has given Rachael Okonkwo her first role in a Yoruba movie in his upcoming film, ‘Survival of Jelili’.

Okonkwo made her way to the set of the film to play Jelili’s love interest in the comedy film scheduled for December 6, 2019 release.

In the film, Jelili finds himself working in a government school alongside Okonkwo.

Rachael Okonkwo has featured in Femi Adebayo's anticipated film, 'Survival of Jelili'.

Jelili opens up on his feelings for Okonkwo, who accepted to be his love interest after several trials.

Okonkwo became popular for her role in 'Nkoli Nwa Nsukka', where she played the lead character.

Directed by Desmond Elliot, ‘Survival of Jelili’ features Toyin Abraham, Dele Odule, Desmond Elliot, Seyilaw, Gbenga Adeyinka 1st, Woli Agba, Arole, Papi Luwe, Adebayo Salami, Aisha Lawal, Rachael Okonkwo and Razak Olayiwola aka ojopagogo, and Bolanle Ninalowo.

‘Survival of Jelili,’ is a sequel to Adebayo’s highly successful comedy film, ‘Jelili’. Adebayo returns as his character, 'Jelili' who tries to try his hands on different professions in his bid to attain success.