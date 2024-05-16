ADVERTISEMENT
'Stop making films where Nigerians travel abroad dey mumu' — Yul Edochie

Kome Nathaniel

Yul Edochie has criticised Nollywood films where Nigerian characters travel abroad and appear immature.

Yul Edochie criticised Nollywood films where Nigerian characters travel abroad and appear immature, arguing such films downplay Nigerians.
Yul Edochie criticised Nollywood films where Nigerian characters travel abroad and appear immature, arguing such films downplay Nigerians.

Edochie stated that such storylines only sell Nigerians short, especially compared to Westerners who do the opposite in their films.

We sell ourselves short with such storylines. Oyibo people will never make a movie where a white man is foolish on African soil. Instead, they’ll make the white man smarter than all the Africans in the movie,” the actor posted on Instagram on Thursday, May 16, 2024.

He added, “It’s intentional, they use movies to sell themselves as superheroes while we use ours to run ourselves down.

Osuofia in London, Mr Ibu in London, and 30 Days in Atlanta are a handful of the Nollywood films that fit the profile of Edochie’s criticism.

The actor suggested a change in Nollywood’s portrayal of Nigerian characters abroad and appealed that filmmakers showcase these characters more vibrantly and intellectually to a global audience.

Let’s make movies where a Nigerian goes abroad and becomes the focal point for Oyibo people.

“He or she always walks with shoulders high, with so much pride and dignity, Always on Nigerian wears, and teaches Oyibo people beautiful things they never knew about us.

“Offers traditional solutions to problems and becomes a leader over there.

“Let’s sell ourselves as superheroes as well,” he said.

In 2005, the actor made his Nollywood debut with Justus Esiri and Enebeli Elebuwa in The Exquires. He landed his breakthrough role starring alongside Genevieve Nnaji and Desmond Elliot in 2007’s Wind of Glory. Edochie, the son of Nollywood legend, Pete Edochie, established the Yul Edochie Film Academy in Lagos in 2015.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

