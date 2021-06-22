RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Osuofia in London' is streaming on Netflix!

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The Nollywood comedy starring Nkem Owoh released in 2003 to critical acclaim.

'Osuofia in London' [NativeMag]

Global streaming platform, Netflix recently surprised its Nigerian subscribers with Nollywood classic, 'Osuofia In London'.

Part one and two of the Kingsley Ogoro directed hit movie are currently available to stream on the platform.

Produced by Ogoro and Kola Munis‎, the comedy follows the hilarious story of the title character who leaves Nigeria to London following the demise of his brother Donatus who had left him as sole inheritance in his will.

ALSO READ: 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' gets Netflix release date

When Osuofia arrives England, he attempts to convince his brother's British fiancée Samantha of the Nigerian custom of becoming part of the inheritance. It stars Nkem Owoh, Mara Derwent, Sebastian Hall, Mara Ashton, Charles Angiama and more.

