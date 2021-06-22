'Osuofia in London' is streaming on Netflix!
The Nollywood comedy starring Nkem Owoh released in 2003 to critical acclaim.
Part one and two of the Kingsley Ogoro directed hit movie are currently available to stream on the platform.
Produced by Ogoro and Kola Munis, the comedy follows the hilarious story of the title character who leaves Nigeria to London following the demise of his brother Donatus who had left him as sole inheritance in his will.
When Osuofia arrives England, he attempts to convince his brother's British fiancée Samantha of the Nigerian custom of becoming part of the inheritance. It stars Nkem Owoh, Mara Derwent, Sebastian Hall, Mara Ashton, Charles Angiama and more.
