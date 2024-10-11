Stephanie Okereke Linus confirmed as member of jury for Zuma film festival

In anticipation of The Zuma International Film Festival (ZUFF) which has been scheduled to hold in Abuja from December 1 to 5, the Nigerian Film Corporation (NFC) has briefed journalists on what to expect from the event.

In addition to Stephanie Linus' presence, the NFC also disclosed that it has received a total of 3,120 submissions from several regions including countries like Iran, India, the United States (U.S.A.), Spain, France, as well as Nigeria for the event.

The theme for the 14th edition of the festival is 'Digital Renaissance: Embracing the Future'.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The Zuma International Film Festival is more than an event. It is a movement that promotes Nigeria’s cultural and creative economy. The festival creates jobs, empowers the youth and fosters collaborations across borders," said Dr. Ali Nuhu, the Managing Director/Chief Executive of the NFC.

"This year, we highlight the transformative power of digital technology in filmmaking with over 3,120 film submissions from countries, including Nigeria, Iran, India, the U.S.A., Spain, and France," he added.

Stephanie Linus is a creative powerhouse and respectable film guru who has received several awards and nominations throughout her career, including the 2003 Reel Award for Best Actress, the 2006 Afro Hollywood Award for Best Actress, and three nominations for Best Actress in a Leading Role at the Africa Movie Academy Awards in 2005, 2009 and 2010.