Stephanie Linus is celebrating this year's International Women's Day with a must-watch monologue titled 'Hey Woman'.

With drum beats echoing in a dark background, Linus presses on in a nearly 6-minute call to action monologue that addresses topics on sexual violence and oppression.

Taking to her Instagram page, the ace actress wrote: " 'Hey Woman' creatively addresses the various distressing thoughts that cripple a woman’s mind in the face of abuse and oppression. It is an anthem of encouragement and unity among women and men."

'Hey Woman' monologue is intended to be a series which will run to commemorate the International Women's Day celebration. The latest release is the first of the series aimed at spreading knowledge around sexual and reproduction health.

The UNFPA ambassador and 'Dry' director is in fact no stranger to this topic as she has recorded a number of recognition for the immense work she has delivered on raising awareness for gender related issues.

Watch the monologue: