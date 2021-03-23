Nollywood actress, Stephanie Linus has released a new short film creating awareness against sexual and gender based violence.

Entitled 'The Student', the call to action short film created by Linus and scripted by Adeola Adeyemo follows the story of Jumi, a highflying student who falls victim to a lecturer with a history of sexual harassment. Directed by Chinedu Ben, the film stars Mary Agholor, Samuel Abah, Beshel Francis among others.

'The Student' is the second project off Linus' productions for UNFPA's campaign on sexual and gender based violence. It follows her 'Hey Woman' monologue which debuted on March 1, celebrating international women's day.

Watch the short film: