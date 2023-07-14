ADVERTISEMENT
Showmax’s 'Wura' wraps up season 1 with 100 episodes

Inemesit Udodiong

The telenovela is the number 1 most-watched drama series on the streamer in Nigeria.

'Wura' is a Showmax original
'Wura' is a Showmax original

This milestone marks the end of its hugely popular first season. The telenovela is the number 1 most-watched drama series on the streamer in Nigeria and continues to chart on Showmax’s Top 20 most-watched list of all titles in the country.

The 100th episode is a significant landmark for the series that earned the lead actor and titular character, Scarlet Gomez, a nomination for Best Actress in a Drama at the 2023 AMVCAs.

Wura is the Nigerian adaptation of the hit South African 1Magic telenovela The River, which scored an International Emmy nomination.

The series follows the lives of characters bonded and divided by the discovery of gold in Iperindo, a small community in Osun state where the story is set.

It all begins when the tough as nails anti-hero Wura Amoo-Adeleke, a mining magnate, discovers that there is no more gold left in her mines. Her desperation to find gold sets off a series of events that involve secrets, murder and betrayal.

With a stellar cast of established and rising Nollywood stars including Yomi Fash-Lanso, Carol King, Ray Adeka, Iremide Adeoye, Ego Iheanacho, Martha Ehinome, and Lanre Adediwura, the series has garnered a devoted fan base since its premiere in January 2023.

With the season finale of Wura, you can relive all the suspense, melodrama and intertwined story moments of Wura Adeleke and the citizens of the Iperindo community by binge-watching the entire first season on the streamer.

Watch the trailer:

Inemesit Udodiong is the Entertainment Editor. A movie buff, film critic with a core interest in African cinema, and wellness.

