10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

These eye-opening documentaries about some of the world’s most influential people, defining moments, challenging environments and controversial figures are now streaming on Showmax.

1. The Last Man Standing: Suge Knight and the Murders of Biggie & Tupac

Pulse Nigeria

This documentary takes a deep dive into Death Row Records and their relationship with the world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would later claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

2. The Forgotten West Memphis Three

Pulse Nigeria

A fascinating two-part true-crime series based on the wildly successful podcast Truth and Justice in which host Bob Ruff re-investigates the notorious West Memphis Three case.

3. The Battle of Britney: Fans, Cash and Conservatorship

Pulse Nigeria

In this compelling documentary, award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Mobeen Azhar, untangles Britney Spears’ conservatorship in all its complexity.

4. King in the Wilderness

Pulse Nigeria

Emmy-winning director Peter W Kunhardt delivers this documentary, which is tied to the 50th anniversary of King’s death. With stories from Dr King’s inner circle of friends, we get a stirring new perspective of him.

5. Softie

Pulse Nigeria

Political activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi runs for office in a Kenyan regional election, putting pressure on his young family and convictions.

6. The Edge of Existence

Pulse Nigeria

The Serengeti is one of Earth’s great wild places – but it’s also a hotspot of conflict between humans and the wild. In this documentary, meet some of the people living on the edge of civilisation.

7. Epstein’s Shadow: Ghislaine Maxwell

Pulse Nigeria

Ghislaine Maxwell is revealed as Epstein’s alleged partner in crime before delving into her difficult past, growing up under her media tyrant of a father, multi-millionaire Robert Maxwell.

8. The Last Cruise

Pulse Nigeria

Using never-before-seen footage and accounts from passengers and crew, this documentary follows the terrifying story of the first large outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

9. The Inventor: Out for Blood in Silicon Valley

Pulse Nigeria

How did the world’s youngest billionaire go from hero to zero in just two years? With a new invention that promised to revolutionise blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. Now, she’s on trial on charges that she defrauded investors and patients by lying about the accuracy of her company’s finger-prick blood-testing technology.

10. Obama: In Pursuit of a More Perfect Union

Pulse Nigeria

This three-part docuseries chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama as America grapples with its racial history. Lauded by critics as “a comprehensive and compelling analysis,” this HBO documentary highlights the vision he had for the nation and reflects on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced and the challenging pursuit for equality in America.

All these and more documentaries are streaming on www.showmax.com from as low as N1,200 monthly.

_----_