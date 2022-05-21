RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

10 must see documentaries now streaming on Showmax

Documentaries tell and preserve important and sometimes unknown stories and events. Over the years, they have become a core element of telling authentic stories.

These eye-opening documentaries about some of the world’s most influential people, defining moments, challenging environments and controversial figures are now streaming on Showmax.

This documentary takes a deep dive into Death Row Records and their relationship with the world of gang rivalry and dirty cops that would later claim the lives of the world’s two greatest rappers: Tupac Shakur and Biggie Smalls.

A fascinating two-part true-crime series based on the wildly successful podcast Truth and Justice in which host Bob Ruff re-investigates the notorious West Memphis Three case.

In this compelling documentary, award-winning journalist and filmmaker, Mobeen Azhar, untangles Britney Spears’ conservatorship in all its complexity.

Emmy-winning director Peter W Kunhardt delivers this documentary, which is tied to the 50th anniversary of King’s death. With stories from Dr King’s inner circle of friends, we get a stirring new perspective of him.

Political activist Boniface “Softie” Mwangi runs for office in a Kenyan regional election, putting pressure on his young family and convictions.

The Serengeti is one of Earth’s great wild places – but it’s also a hotspot of conflict between humans and the wild. In this documentary, meet some of the people living on the edge of civilisation.

Ghislaine Maxwell is revealed as Epstein’s alleged partner in crime before delving into her difficult past, growing up under her media tyrant of a father, multi-millionaire Robert Maxwell.

Using never-before-seen footage and accounts from passengers and crew, this documentary follows the terrifying story of the first large outbreak of the novel coronavirus pandemic, on the Diamond Princess cruise liner.

How did the world’s youngest billionaire go from hero to zero in just two years? With a new invention that promised to revolutionise blood testing, Elizabeth Holmes became the world’s youngest self-made billionaire. Then, just two years later, her multibillion-dollar company was dissolved. Now, she’s on trial on charges that she defrauded investors and patients by lying about the accuracy of her company’s finger-prick blood-testing technology.

This three-part docuseries chronicles the personal and political journey of President Barack Obama as America grapples with its racial history. Lauded by critics as “a comprehensive and compelling analysis,” this HBO documentary highlights the vision he had for the nation and reflects on the Obama administration with a new understanding of the personal obstacles he faced and the challenging pursuit for equality in America.

All these and more documentaries are streaming on www.showmax.com from as low as N1,200 monthly.

