Showmax debuts official trailer for Nigerian original 'Diiche'

The sizzling new trailer teases the series plot set to follow an A-list actress embroiled in a high-profile murder investigation of her fiance.

Directed by Omokwe, Tolu Ajayi, Fiyin Gambo and Ifeoma Chukwuogo, the six-part psychological thriller stars Daniel K Daniel, Efa Iwara, Uzoamaka Onuoha, Frank Konwea, Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Kalu Ikeagwu, Chinyere Wilfred and Gloria Anozie-Young.

Pulse Nigeria

Uzoamaka Onuoha takes on the titular character Odiiche (‘Diiche’ for short), an emotionally unavailable and selfish starlet with a long trail of failed relationships.

AMVCA award-winning actor Daniel K Daniel, plays Nnamdi, the cunning, calculative and manipulative fiancé of Diiche whose death sets off her emotional rollercoaster. Chinyere Wilfred stars as Kesaandu, Diiche’s mom, a religious fanatic with an overbearing and controlling personality who tries to cheat fate.

Frank Konwea (Riona) is Inspector Samuel Kazeem, one of the detectives assigned to the case on the hunt to determine Nnamdi’s killer together with his overzealous recruit, Inspector Ijeoma Anene, played by Uzoamaka Aniunoh.

Synopsis

Diiche, an A-list actress, becomes a prime suspect in a high-profile murder investigation over the death of Nnamdi, her fiancé. She must take it upon herself and race against the clock to find out who killed her fiancé and exonerate herself. However, there is more to the case than meets the eye and a backstory of almost 30 years ago, known only to her mother, that reveals the tussle between good and evil.

“We were very intentional about telling stories Nigerians will love and identify with. The story of Diiche is one of fate, culture, beliefs and the battle between good and evil. We believe the story and our stellar production values will draw audiences in. We’ve co-produced with Feemo Vision on this first limited drama series with many more authentic Nigerian productions in the pipeline,” said Multichoice Nigeria’s Executive Head, Content and West Africa Channels.

Showmax’s latest show follows its increasing list of Nigerian originals including ‘ I Am Laycon’, ‘Ghana Jollof’ and its hit reality show ‘Real Housewives of Lagos.’