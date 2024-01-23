Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

As the Valentine's season draws closer more and more Nigerian love stories have trickled out for the audience's delight, and this movie is one of them.

Accompanied by its official trailer, the producers said on Monday, January 22, 2024, that the forthcoming film is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on February 9, 2024.

The brief video depicts the evolving and distinctive relationship between Ooja and Sabinus, hinting at a deepening connection. However, Ooja's father in the film, portrayed by veteran actor Nkem Owoh, disapproves of Sabinus due to his financial status. Yet, this is not the sole obstacle, as the father's affluent and youthful boss, played by Deyemi Okanlawon, starts expressing interest in Ooja, adding another layer of complexity to Sabinus' pursuit of love.

The producers have also characterised the project as "the wildest romantic comedy series of the year."

"We are wholeheartedly dedicated to bringing you the most side-splittingly funny and heartwarming romantic comedy this Valentine’s! Get ready to laugh until your sides ache and perhaps shed a few tears. Gear up for the sensational film, 'Dead Serious,' touted as the wildest romantic comedy series of the year," stated the post.