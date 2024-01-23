ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The film is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on February 9, 2024.

[Instagram/deadserious_movies]
[Instagram/deadserious_movies]

Recommended articles

As the Valentine's season draws closer more and more Nigerian love stories have trickled out for the audience's delight, and this movie is one of them.

Accompanied by its official trailer, the producers said on Monday, January 22, 2024, that the forthcoming film is scheduled for a nationwide cinema release on February 9, 2024.

The brief video depicts the evolving and distinctive relationship between Ooja and Sabinus, hinting at a deepening connection. However, Ooja's father in the film, portrayed by veteran actor Nkem Owoh, disapproves of Sabinus due to his financial status. Yet, this is not the sole obstacle, as the father's affluent and youthful boss, played by Deyemi Okanlawon, starts expressing interest in Ooja, adding another layer of complexity to Sabinus' pursuit of love.

ADVERTISEMENT

The producers have also characterised the project as "the wildest romantic comedy series of the year."

"We are wholeheartedly dedicated to bringing you the most side-splittingly funny and heartwarming romantic comedy this Valentine’s! Get ready to laugh until your sides ache and perhaps shed a few tears. Gear up for the sensational film, 'Dead Serious,' touted as the wildest romantic comedy series of the year," stated the post.

Directed by Moses Inwang and produced by David Rukeme other cast includes Warri Girl, Lillian Afegbai, Funky Mallam, Emem Inwang and Ryonne Razaq.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Ruger has parted ways with D' Prince's Jonzing World label

Adekunle and I are walking our separate paths - BBNaija star Venita

Adekunle and I are walking our separate paths - BBNaija star Venita

Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

Sharon Ooja and Sabinus are madly in love in Valentine movie 'Dead Serious'

Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

Rema is set to appear on Jason Derulo's new album

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

Lagos-centered sci-fi 'Iwaju' to start streaming on Disney Plus in February

I'm officially done - Harrysong's wife breaks silence after leaked chat

I'm officially done - Harrysong's wife breaks silence after leaked chat

Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

Toyin Abraham beats her record as 'Malaika' closes in on ₦300 million gross

BBNaija's Venita has weighed in on Mabel Makun's cryptic post alleging abuse

BBNaija's Venita has weighed in on Mabel Makun's cryptic post alleging abuse

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Pulse Sports

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Ghanaian squad allegedly physically attack each other after poor showings in Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Osimhen to emulate Ikpeba for Super Eagles against Guinea-Bissau

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

AFCON 2023: Salah back at Liverpool for injury rehab before potential AFCON final return

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

They can win the trophy — Cristiano Ronaldo predicts Champions League winners

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

You disrespected your teammates, Cameroon and Africa — Emmanuel Adebayor slams Onana

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou: Nigerian and Cameroon stars have face off in London

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Osimhen's girlfriend sparks controversy as she chooses Cameroon over Nigeria ahead of Equatorial Guinea clash

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Kelechi Iheanacho pictured in training ahead of Nigeria’s crucial clash with Ivory Coast

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

AFCON 2023: Super Eagles players bow down to Jay-Jay Okocha after Equatorial Guinea draw

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold feature on soundtrack Hollywood movie

Jay-Z's film with Yemi Alade, Adekunle Gold to hit Nigerian cinemas in April

Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February [Twitter/Giannis Antetokounmpo]

NBA's Giannis Antetokounmpo to debut documentary on Prime Video in February

Showmax set to debut new season of 'Flawsome' series

Showmax releases teaser for 'Flawsome' season 2 promising more drama

Toyin Abraham claims she spent about ₦500 million on Malaika [TAFP]

Lagos Police arrests 5 people for pirating Toyin Abraham's new film 'Malaika'