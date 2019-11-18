In a chat with Pulse, Arinze, who plays the role of a molester known as 'Prince Sodeke,' said when he got the script, he read and liked it.

“I got a script, I read it, I liked it and went ahead to do it straight up. And Dayo has been discussing the project with me and when I read the script, I decided to shoot it and when we started shooting, got the makeup and everything, we got the hang of it. The story is simple but unique,” Arinze began.

Continuing, the famed actor said, “So, it tells that story that its high time we stopped paying lip services to the issue of sexual harassment because we have been paying lip services to it.

“The character that I play thinks because he is the crown prince, and so power belongs to him and he can do and undo and sleep with anybody and he goes around messing with all females until he finally gets caught and met his waterloo with two people who feel he should be held accountable for his actions,” the veteran actor said.

On her part, Dayo Amusa said the choice of Segun Arinze was as a result of her conviction of his acting abilities.

Dayo Amusa features Bimbo Thomas (Left), Toyin Alausa and Segun Arinze in her 2019 advocacy film, 'Omoniyun' [Instagram/Dayo Amusa]

“First and foremost, I needed someone that would help interpret the role perfectly and I saw no other person than Segun Arinze at that time. I have seen his works and I was convinced, he will play the role to the letter,” she said.

Amusa's new release is coming a year after the actress released her 2018 film, ‘That which binds us’ in the cinema.

Directed by Muyiwa Ademola, ‘Omoniyun’ features Segun Arinze, Toyin Alausa, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Nkechi Blessing, Olaiya Igwe, and Seilat Adebowale.

‘Omoniyun,’ an advocacy film that reveals the destruction and defilement of a young girl, who was raped by her step-father.