After a few years behind the scenes, Dayo Amusa has returned with the release of her upcoming film, ‘Omoniyun’.

The trailer release is coming a year after the actress released her 2018 film, ‘That which binds us’ in the cinema.

Directed by Muyiwa Ademola, ‘Omoniyun’ features Segun Arinze, Toyin Alausa, Dayo Amusa, Bimbo Thomas, Nkechi Blessing, Olaiya Igwe, and Seilat Adebowale.

‘Omoniyun,’ an advocacy film that reveals the destruction and defilement of a young girl, who was raped by her step-father.

Speaking on the film, Amusa said, “I am one person that draws inspiration from things that happen around me, things I see, things I hear. I didn’t write the script, it was written by Dayo Fawore but when I got the synopsis of the story, I read through it and I fell in love with it. Before then, I have had the opportunity to hear and see stories of child molestation in Sagamu, so when the story came in, it resonated and because I like dealing with stories that have social issues or themes, it came naturally for me to shoot the movie. I seem to have strength in shooting advocacy movies.”

Segun Arinze and Seilat Adebowale are two of the main cast in Dayo Amusa's new film, 'Omoniyun' [Instagram/Dayo Amusa]

‘Omoniyun’ tells the story of a community nurse, Omoniyun who has an unrivaled love for children and has a radical journalist fiancé, Fijabi. The couple wrestles a protected tyrannical prince, Sodeke, and his desperate loyalists, Elemide and Romiluyi. Sodeke threatens blood and death over the fate of a violated minor, Fiyinfolu, in a war that piques Human Rights against tradition.

'Omoniyun' is the newest of Amusa's list of advocacy movies which include 'Unforgivable' starring Desmond Elliot.