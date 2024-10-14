RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See trailer for Showmax original ‘Princess on a Hill’ premiering this November

Brooks Eti-Inyene

Tolu Ajayi and Abiola Sobo are the producers of the drama series.

Earlier last month, the show was announced to be underway at the 2024 MIP Africa in Cape Town.

Princess on a Hill follows the story of Zara, played by Onyinye Odokoro (Slum King, Adire), a young and naive woman whose life takes an unexpected turn after winning the prestigious Lawson Group’s Leading Ladies reality show. With her newfound fame comes a heavy burden: saving the company that catapulted her to stardom. Thrust into the complex and cutthroat world of high-stakes business, Zara must quickly adapt to her new reality, where power struggles and ruthless competition are the norms.

Stephanie Okereke Linus confirmed as member of jury for Zuma film festival

However, her biggest challenge lies not just in managing the company, but in standing her ground against the enigmatic and tyrannical CEO, Moyosore Lawson, played by Bimbo Manuel (Breath of Life, 2024 AMVCA winner for Best Movie) who is determined to see her fail. As she navigates the intricate web of corporate politics and personal ambition, Zara must dig deep to find the strength to resist manipulation, maintain her integrity, and ultimately prove that she is more than just a “princess on a hill.”

The corporate drama also stars Efa Iwara, Ireti Doyle, Femi Jacobs, Andrew Bunting, Mimi Chaka and Norbert Young, with Chuka Ejorh and Shayo Oke-Sobo as co-executive producers.

