See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Following the success of Jagun Jagun,which bagged awards at the AMVCA and AMAA, Femi Adebayo is set to thrill his audiences with a new project, Seven Doors.

In an official Instagram post, the veteran actor unveiled the trailer for the limited series.

“Today, the 5th door opened. A full view of the laughter, the tears, the uncertainties, the conniving, the vengeance, the twists that come together to make a tale like no other. A tale of kingship, kinship, family, love, betrayal, and restitution. This is SEVEN DOORS! A limited series project which blood, sweat, and complete dedication was put in to make it work. The entire crew, cast, and I were committed from the start to making this project as authentic and compelling as possible. Mark your calendars! December 13 Seven Doors. Only on Netflix,” the post said.

Set in 18th and 19th-century Nigeria, the series explores the themes of love, power and tradition.

Seven Doors follows a Yoruba King married to an Igbo queen. Their union, which is founded on love and harmony, becomes a battleground when a Hausa investor arrives with plans that challenge the kingdom’s traditions. As tensions rise, the story unravels the cultural forces that shape their world.