RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Brooks Eti-Inyene

The Yoruba actor produced and starred in the Netflix Yoruba Original, Jagun Jagun.

Femi Adebayo is set to thrill his audiences with a new project, Seven Doors. [Instagram/@femiadebayosalami]
Femi Adebayo is set to thrill his audiences with a new project, Seven Doors. [Instagram/@femiadebayosalami]

Recommended articles

Following the success of Jagun Jagun,which bagged awards at the AMVCA and AMAA, Femi Adebayo is set to thrill his audiences with a new project, Seven Doors.

In an official Instagram post, the veteran actor unveiled the trailer for the limited series.

“Today, the 5th door opened. A full view of the laughter, the tears, the uncertainties, the conniving, the vengeance, the twists that come together to make a tale like no other. A tale of kingship, kinship, family, love, betrayal, and restitution. This is SEVEN DOORS! A limited series project which blood, sweat, and complete dedication was put in to make it work. The entire crew, cast, and I were committed from the start to making this project as authentic and compelling as possible. Mark your calendars! December 13 Seven Doors. Only on Netflix,” the post said.

ADVERTISEMENT

READ ALSO: Uzoamaka Onuoha on her win as Best Actress, AFRIFF 2024 [Pulse Interview]

Set in 18th and 19th-century Nigeria, the series explores the themes of love, power and tradition.

Seven Doors follows a Yoruba King married to an Igbo queen. Their union, which is founded on love and harmony, becomes a battleground when a Hausa investor arrives with plans that challenge the kingdom’s traditions. As tensions rise, the story unravels the cultural forces that shape their world.

The series features an all-star cast including Chioma Akpotha, Femi Adebayo, Adebayo Salami, Ronke Oshodi, Muyiwa Ademola, Jide Kosoko, Aisha Lawal, Yinka Quadri, and Gabriel Afolayan.

Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-Inyene Brooks Eti-inyene is the Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria. She is a multi-faceted writer with a strong background in news gathering and interviews for both audio and written formats. Reach her: brooks.eti-inyene@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Veekee James is not ‘doing too much,’ you just don’t like her [Opinion]

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Davido set to celebrate birthday with ₦300 million donation to charity

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Dance' returns to Apple Music Top 100 after disappearing for 7 hours

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

Wizkid's 'Kese (Dance)' sets African streaming record on Spotify

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

See trailer for Femi Adebayo’s directorial debut, ‘Seven Doors’

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Here's everything you need to know about Beauty Queen, Chidimma Adetshina

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Social media reacts as Wizkid's 'Dance' disappears from Apple Music Top 100

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Nigerian celebrities react to Chidimma Adetshina's placement at Miss Universe

Our parent's generation didn't support their children's talents - Phyno

Our parent's generation didn't support their children's talents - Phyno

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Ademola Lookman: CAF celebrates Super Eagles star goals at AFCON ahead of African Footballer of the Year award

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

Duplantis shows off fiancee with Sha'Carri Richardson at LSU football game as Christian Coleman watches on

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers - John Njamah [Instagram/@johnnjamah]

'Actors should be cast based on talent, not Instagram followers' - John Njamah

Femi Ogunsanwo discusses role as showrunner for Showmax Original, 'Omera' [Instagram/@femiogunsanwo]

‘Actors can be untrustworthy’ - Director Femi D. Ogunsanwo on role as showrunner for Africa Magic Original, ‘Omera’[Exclusive]

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year [Instagram/@thefutureawardsafrica]

Michael ‘Ama Psalmist’ Akinrogude wins the 18th edition TFAA Prize for Film of the Year

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF [Instagram/@afriff]

Afolabi Olalekan’s ‘Freedom Way’ wins Jury Award at AFRRIFF