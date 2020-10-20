Netflix has debuted the trailer for ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’, Chadwick Boseman's final film before his tragic demise.

The film directed by George C. Wolfe is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play. it follows the story a Southern singer, Ma Rainey(Viola Davies) and her trumpeter, Levee (Chadwick Boseman) as they navigate they the music industry in 1920’s Chicago.

The Netflix film was Boseman's final film appearance before he succumbed to colon cancer on August 28 at age 43.

Watch the trailer: