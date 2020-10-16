Netflix has confirmed the release date for its ‘Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom’ featuring Viola Davies and deceased actor, Chadwick Boseman.

The upcoming film which is an adaptation of August Wilson’s 1984 play of the same name, was Boseman's last movie before he succumbed to a four-year battle with colon cancer. It will premiere on the streamer on December 18, 2020.

Written by Ruben Santiago-Hudson and directed by George C. Wolfe, 'Ma Rainey's Black Bottom' follows the story of Ma Rainey (Davies), a Southern singer, and her trumpeter Levee (Boseman) as they navigate the music industry in 1920’s Chicago.