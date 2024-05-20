See Kunle Remi, Charles Okocha, KieKie in the trailer for 'Muri & Ko' to premiere in June

“Get ready to see MURI in action!!! Watch the trailer for Muri & Ko and join me June 12 at the cinema,” Stephen said on Monday, May 20, 2024, in a post on Instagram.

The trailer follows the story of a thief named Muri, played by Remi. who steals a car and discovers later on that a child, played by Fiyinfoluwa Asenuga, is in the car. Despite the ₦10 million bounty on his head and also trying to evade the police for kidnapping the child, he and the youngster grew closer.

The film is directed by Stephen, and produced in collaboration with Mo' Fakorede, Inkblot Productions, and FilmOne Studios.

This marks the second collaboration between Stephen and Inkblot Productions. Their first project together was the romantic family drama Big Love, which starred Bimbo Ademoye and Timini Egbuson and was one of the top 30 films on Prime Video in 2023.

Muri & Ko also features Bucci Franklin, Gloria Anozie-Young, Charles Okocha, Femi Jacobs, and Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori.

Stephen began her film-making career in 2014 with the release of The Visit. She is known for writing and directing heartwarming films such as Strangers, Breaded Life, Introducing the Kujus, A Simple Lie, and Sista.

She won the Audience and Jury awards for Best Movie, at the Nollywood film festival held in Paris for Sista (2022).

