See first-look images of 'House of Ga'a' with Funke Akindele coming to Netflix in July

In the announcement post made on Instagram on Thursday, June 20, 2024, Netflix also released never before scene behind the scenes images from the set. “Witness the rise and fall of a ruthless kingmaker. House of Ga’a is coming to Netflix, July 26,” the caption read.
The film recounts the story of Bashorun Gaha (Gaa), who was a prominent figure in the history of the Yoruba people of Nigeria. He served as the Bashorun of the Oyo empire during the 18th century, during which he wielded deceit and voodoo to reign over his people.
The biopic features Femi Branch, Mike Afolarin, Funke Akindele, Toyin Abraham, Ibrahim Chatta, Dele Odule, Bimbo Manuel, Lateef Adedimeji, and Femi Adebayo. Others are Gabriel Afolayan, Jide 'JBlaze' Oyegbile, Seun Akindele, Yemi Blaq, Adeniyi Johnson, Muyiwa Ademola, Willam Benson, Gbenga Titiloye, and Kunle Coker, as members of the cast.
To teach the next generation about historical individuals and culture, Austen-Peters has been getting more involved in biopics. This year she also released Funmilayo Ransom-Kuti, a biopic she directed based on the political activist.
She said in an interview with Pulse Nigeria, “For me, growing up you hear a lot about American heroes, you hear about Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and Winnie Mandela, you're asking yourself, 'Where are the Nigerian heroes?' It's important that we begin to tell those stories. A lot of our children do not have that historical perspective. They don't get these stories, because we're not producing enough of them.”