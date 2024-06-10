'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' leads Nollywood films at the box office two weeks in a row

On Monday, June 10, 2024, CEAN published a report on the top 10 films exhibited in Nigeria and included a gross view from June 7, 2024, to June 9, 2024.

The Hollywood film, Bad Boys: Ride or Die, arrived at the box office on June 7, 2024, and won the number one spot with a total gross of ₦68.9 million at the Nigerian box office.

The Nollywood biopic film, Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, overtakes last week’s number one film, Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga. The Hollywood film is currently sitting at the number three spot with a total gross of ₦105.9 million.

Nollywood crime film, Criminal, has made ₦32.3 million in total gross, with a weekly gross of ₦8.9 million, placing it in fourth place. Since its release, the comedy-drama Ajosepo has maintained an amazing run at the box office, ranking within the top 10.

Ajosepo made ₦50.4 million in its first five days of release (April 10 to April 14). It now sits at number eight with a weekly total of ₦2.4 million and has grossed a total of ₦251.4 million.