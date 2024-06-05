ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Where are the Nigerian heroes? – Bolanle Austen-Peters on making 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Kome Nathaniel

Bolanle Austen-Peters highlighted in a new interview the importance of learning about Nigerian historical figures.

Bolanle Austen-Peters discussed her motivation behind creating a film about Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti [Instagram/bolanleaustenpeters]
Bolanle Austen-Peters discussed her motivation behind creating a film about Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti [Instagram/bolanleaustenpeters]

Recommended articles

In the interview, Austen-Peters was asked about the importance of the film. She emphasised showcasing Nigerian heroes, particularly for younger generations and also highlighted the lack of exposure to these stories compared to Western figures.

She said, “For me, growing up you hear a lot about American heroes, you hear about Rosa Parks, Martin Luther King, and Winnie Mandela, you're asking yourself, 'Where are the Nigerian heroes?' It's important that we begin to tell those stories. A lot of our children do not have that historical perspective. They don't get these stories, because we're not producing enough of them.

Fela and his mum,Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti a leading woman activist in Nigeria
Fela and his mum,Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti a leading woman activist in Nigeria ece-auto-gen
ADVERTISEMENT

She also highlighted the importance of learning about these historical figures. “Settling in our history books, history is no longer something that is on the top of their agenda in schools as well, but in the school abroad, you learn everything about the culture, the people. So it's very important that we begin to reinforce in the minds of our children that there are Nigerian heroes who paved the way, who have done great things and that these are people that they can also look up to,” she said.

Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Movie [Instagram / FilmOne]
Funmilayo Ransome Kuti Movie [Instagram / FilmOne] Pulse Nigeria

Austen-Peters, who also is the brains behind “ Fela and the Kalakuta Queens” said that it was her investigation into Fela Kuti's history that brought her to his mother, whose work inspired her.

Funmilayo came on the hills of me having directed Fela and the Kalakuta Queens on stage, and understanding Fela's personality and obviously his siblings. I began to ask myself, 'Who is the mother that birth all these phenomenally successful people?' Then I started researching her and because of the relationship that I had developed with the Ransome-Kuti family, they were very excited to partner with us on this journey.”

The film tells the tale of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, Fela's mother, from her groundbreaking years as the first female pupil at Abeokuta Grammar School to her union with Israel Ransome-Kuti. She and her husband opposed injustice and founded the Abeokuta Women's Union. This led to a bloody conflict with traditional and colonial leaders who stood in the way of justice and fairness.

ADVERTISEMENT

See the full interview below:

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Where are the Nigerian heroes? – Bolanle Austen-Peters on making 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Where are the Nigerian heroes? – Bolanle Austen-Peters on making 'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti'

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Mayolee makes a case for Afrobeats lofi music with 'Afro Station' [Review]

Up NEPA! Documentary delves into Nigeria's 50-year struggle with electricity supply

Up NEPA! Documentary delves into Nigeria's 50-year struggle with electricity supply

Portable takes shots at Vector after mistaking the rapper's lyrics for a diss

Portable takes shots at Vector after mistaking the rapper's lyrics for a diss

Ex-employee sues Kanye West, alleging assault, masturbation and other offences

Ex-employee sues Kanye West, alleging assault, masturbation and other offences

Kaey takes listeners on an emotional journey with her EP '333'

Kaey takes listeners on an emotional journey with her EP '333'

American music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sexual battery by Channii Monroe

American music producer The-Dream accused of rape, sexual battery by Channii Monroe

'People would see something to eat' – Seun Kuti blasts Sanwo-Olu for not planting trees

'People would see something to eat' – Seun Kuti blasts Sanwo-Olu for not planting trees

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

I just let men take the lead when they're in my life - 'BBNaija' star Tolani Baj

Pulse Sports

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Who will be the next NCAA Champion from Nigeria? Meet the contenders and former winners since 2010

Nigeria vs South Africa: Time and Where to watch Super Eagles World Cup qualifying match against Bafana Bafana

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Jose Mourinho given rockstar treatment in Turkey after changing his skin to Fenerbahce shirt

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

Nigeria vs South Africa: Finidi George era begins with first training as Super Eagles feel the intensity

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend [Instagram/niyi_akinmolayan]

9 Nollywood films to watch for this weekend

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

See Stan Nze, Anthony Monjaro in new thriller 'Troublous Weekend' streaming on YouTube

Damilola Ogunsi opens up about facing discrimination in Nollywood because he is Albino [Instagram/damilolaogunsi]

Damilola Ogunsi says he faced discrimination in Nollywood for being an albino

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film ‘Queen Lateefah’ [Instagram/wumitoriola]

Wumi Toriola wraps up production of her upcoming first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'