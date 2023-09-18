ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

Faith Oloruntoyin

The subtle yet important side of the story we may have overlooked.

A tribute to honour Pat Nebo. [Instagram/editieffiong]
A tribute to honour Pat Nebo. [Instagram/editieffiong]

Recommended articles

In a post on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Editi Effiong, the director, shared the new trailer honours the late Nebo. He was the production designer on The Black Book. Effiong's post read, "You may never see me again. (In memory of our dear friend, Pat Nebo)".

The likes of Richard Mofe Damijo, Sam Dede, Ade Laoye and Denola Grey take us through a much calmer side to the story. This makes us see Nebo's work on the production and what feels like his final words to us all as we await the release of the movie

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 14, 2023, the Nigerian movie industry received the sad news of Nebo's death. A gifted production designer whose beautiful works, we have enjoyed in our much-loved Nigerian movies. His first work as a production designer dates as far back as 1993 in Ti Oluwa Ni Ile and then his first cinema appearance as an actor in The Figurine by Kunle Afolayan.

Effiong had earlier shared how important Nebo's acceptance to work on the production was for him and his sacrifice months before production commenced.

In his words, "Uncle Pat read my script, went home and built the sets we discussed so we could model shots and camera movement months ahead. He was the best of the best!!".

Although he blessed our screens once in a while as an actor, Nebo's production designs were the most frequent gifts he left with us. They include Half of a Yellow Sun, October 1, Omugwo, Lionheart, Citation and the now soon to be released The Black Book.

Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin Faith Oloruntoyin is a film journalist and a movie lover who enjoys movies from both onscreen and the theatre world.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C wins immunity in the final Black Envelope game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Hugh Jackman and wife divorce after 27 years of marriage

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Ilebaye wins the ultimate Head of House game on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

Iyabo Ojo calls for peaceful protest over Mohbad's death, cries for justice

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

A guide to understanding royalties and catalogues in Music

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Captain Jack Rum is a proud sponsor of Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

The police force officially launch investigation into Mohbad's death

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Mohbad just died and people are already moving on - Omah Lay

Pulse Sports

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Victor Boniface girlfriend: 8 Interesting things to know about Rikke Hermine

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

Emenike: Ex-Super Eagles star re-unites with wife Iheoma Nnadi amid reported marriage crisis

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

'Can never be my Messi’ — Fans react after Ronaldo hit a cameraman with his shot

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

Jose Mourinho: I don't care about Lukaku's goal — Roma boss said after Empoli demolition

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

‘Fans can do whatever they want’ — Chelsea boss fires back at boo boys

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Doctor Michelle Alozie returns to Texas Children's Cancer Center: Super Falcons star smiles with patients

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Kurt Zouma handed West Ham captaincy despite abusing helpless animal

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Governor Seyi Makinde wants to produce Oyo State Coco Gauff, returns from US Open

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

Taiwo Awoniyi surprises Ilorin-based Journalist with brand new car

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Soma and Angel come face to face with issues on BBNaija All Stars. [Twitter/BBNaija]

A dream stirs chaos between Soma and Angel on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija/cee_coffical]

Cee-C and Ilebaye fallout over Doyin's picture frame on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Whitemoney's first love interest was Cee-C on 'BBNaija All Stars'

Mercy seals the pool party with a kiss with Pere and Whitemoney on BBNaija All Stars. [Instagram/bigbronaija]

Mercy kisses Whitemoney and Pere in one night on 'BBNaija All Stars'