Second trailer takes us on a more sober journey on 'The Black Book'

In a post on Sunday, September 17, 2023, Editi Effiong, the director, shared the new trailer honours the late Nebo. He was the production designer on The Black Book. Effiong's post read, "You may never see me again. (In memory of our dear friend, Pat Nebo)".

The likes of Richard Mofe Damijo, Sam Dede, Ade Laoye and Denola Grey take us through a much calmer side to the story. This makes us see Nebo's work on the production and what feels like his final words to us all as we await the release of the movie

ADVERTISEMENT

On September 14, 2023, the Nigerian movie industry received the sad news of Nebo's death. A gifted production designer whose beautiful works, we have enjoyed in our much-loved Nigerian movies. His first work as a production designer dates as far back as 1993 in Ti Oluwa Ni Ile and then his first cinema appearance as an actor in The Figurine by Kunle Afolayan.

Effiong had earlier shared how important Nebo's acceptance to work on the production was for him and his sacrifice months before production commenced.

In his words, "Uncle Pat read my script, went home and built the sets we discussed so we could model shots and camera movement months ahead. He was the best of the best!!".