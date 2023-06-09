RMD Productions wraps principal photography on 'Radio Voice'

Principal photography kicked off in April 2023 before wrapping a few weeks later. The project is now set for the post-production stage.

The star-studded title tells the story of a sex worker who becomes the saving grace of a struggling radio station but when her past comes catching up, things are not as easy as they seem. Shockng reports that the film also explores grief.

Richard Eyimofe Evans Mofe-Damijo, popularly known as RMD, Nse Ikpe Etim, Nancy Isime, Damilola Adegbite, Deyemi Okonlawon, Timini Egbuson, and Blossom Chukwujekwu are part of the cast.

After years of being a talent manager and producer, Isioma Osaje makes her directorial debut with Radio Voice.

On choosing this project, she tells Shockng, "...I read the script and once I picked up the radio insertion, I knew it was for me and that’s how Radio Voice came to be. I’d also become fascinated with what people do after grief, after losing someone they loved. That’s another thing the film explores. The themes of this film felt like second nature and I wanted to make a film where despite the grief, it is not a sad film."

Blessing Nze and Yolande Okereke serve as co-producers with RMD is attached as executive producer and Barny Emordi as Director of Photography.

