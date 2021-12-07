RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Richard Mofe-Damijo celebrates new honourary award in Ghana

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The veteran actor was recognized for his contribution to the creative industry.

RMD talks starring in 'Castle & Castle' [Instagram/mofedamijo]
RMD talks starring in 'Castle & Castle' [Instagram/mofedamijo]

Nollywood veteran, Richard Mofe-Damijo has expressed his gratitude over a notable award recognition from fans in Ghana.

The movie star was recently awarded a Black Star Honor award at the just concluded Rhymes on Da Runway in the Gold coast.

Celebrating the win, RMD shared photos of himself at the event ceremony with the caption "Thank You Ghana.”

ALSO READ: Castle & Castle: Richard Mofe Damijo reveals how law background helped solidify role

RMD's honourary win comes amid a very successful year with features in major titles including the much anticipated Kemi Adetiba directed 'King of Boys' limited series, the second season of Ebonylfe Studios' 'Castle & Castle', AY's 'Christmas in Miami' and some yet to be released titles shot this year.

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

