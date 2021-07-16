Watch the official trailer for new Amy Winehouse documentary 'Reclaiming Amy'

The new documentary titled 'Reclaiming Amy' will see Janis and her close friends recount the singer's life before her tragic passing. Janis who suffers Multiple Sclerosis decided to share the story before her condition progresses.

"Janis lives with Multiple Sclerosis, a condition which threatens to strip her of her memories of Amy, and is a large part of her motivation to make this timely and personal documentary," a press statement announcing the documentary reads.

Speaking on the documentary, Janis said: "I don’t feel the world knew the true Amy, the one that I brought up, and I’m looking forward to the opportunity to offer an understanding of her roots and a deeper insight into the real Amy."