Meghan Markle developing animated series for Netflix

According to Variety, the animated series co executive produced by David Furnish, will follow the adventures of a 12-year-old girl inspired by a variety of influential women from history. Amanda Rynda has been confirmed as the series' showrunner.

“Like many girls her age, our heroine Pearl is on a journey of self-discovery as she tries to overcome life’s daily challenges,” Markle said in a statement confirming the new production.

"I’m thrilled that Archewell Productions, partnered with the powerhouse platform of Netflix, and these incredible producers, will together bring you this new animated series, which celebrates extraordinary women throughout history. David Furnish and I have been eager to bring this special series to light, and I am delighted we are able to announce it today.”

'Pearl' will be the first animated series from Archewell Production's multimillion deal with Netflix to produce documentaries, feature films, scripted television shows and children series.