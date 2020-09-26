Veteran Nollywood actor, Sonny McDon, says he's pumped to be a part of Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story, the remake of Rattlesnake, a film he starred in decades ago.

Amaka Igwe's 1994 classic is about a young man named Ahanna who is forced to take to a life of crime after the death of his father and ensuing cruelty of his uncle.

McDon played Louis, Ahanna's father, and reprises the role in the anticipated remake.

"The Ahanna Story is like a man seeing his grandchild being born.

"I am so elated, and glad to be part of this family," McDon said during a virtual press conference for the film on Thursday, September 24, 2020.

L-R: Stan Nze, Osas Ighodaro, and Bucci Franklin, pictured on set, play starring roles in Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story [Play Network Studios]

Stan Nze will star as the remake's titular Ahanna, with an ensemble supporting cast that includes Osas Ighodaro, Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde, Chiwetalu Agu, Nobert Young, Ejike Asiegbu, and Fred Amata.

Others include Bucci Franklin, Efa Iwara, AY Makun, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards, Odera Adimorah, Elma Mbadiwe, Tobi Bakare, Chinyere Wilfred, Cassandra Odita, and Gloria Young.

McDon on Thursday also expressed delight at reuniting with Ramsey Nouah, director of The Ahanna Story.

The two were involved in Pope Must Hear This, released decades ago, starring Nouah, and directed by McDon.

"It's like back-to-back from young to adulthood, and back to young," he said about their reunion.

Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story was shot in four weeks despite the limitations enforced by the coronavirus pandemic, and will premiere in cinemas on November 13, according to Charles Okpaleke, the film's executive producer.