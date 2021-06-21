'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' gets Netflix release date
The 2020 reboot will premiere on the streaming platform in July.
The film will debut on the streamer on July 2, 2021 months after its Nigerian theatrical release. According to multiple reports confirmed by executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, the film was licensed for international release.
Directed by Ramsey Nouah, 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' retells Amaka Igwe's classic story of Ahanna, a young man who sets up a gang of multitalented robbers following his mother and uncle's betrayal. The Armandas thrive till they meet their waterloo.
The 2020 film stars Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Odera Adimorah, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards as well as Nollywood veterans Chinyere Wilfred, Chiwetelu Agu, Ejike Asiegbu, Nobert Young, Gloria Young and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.
