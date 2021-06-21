RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' gets Netflix release date

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

The 2020 reboot will premiere on the streaming platform in July.

'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' official poster [Instagram/@playnetworkstudios]

Play Network Studio's reboot of Amaka Igwe's classic film 'Rattlesnake' is finally set to premiere on global streaming platform, Netflix.

Recommended articles

The film will debut on the streamer on July 2, 2021 months after its Nigerian theatrical release. According to multiple reports confirmed by executive producer, Charles Okpaleke, the film was licensed for international release.

Directed by Ramsey Nouah, 'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' retells Amaka Igwe's classic story of Ahanna, a young man who sets up a gang of multitalented robbers following his mother and uncle's betrayal. The Armandas thrive till they meet their waterloo.

The 2020 film stars Stan Nze, Bucci Franklin, Osas Ighodaro, Tobi Bakre, Odera Adimorah, Emeka Nwagbaraocha, Brutus Richards as well as Nollywood veterans Chinyere Wilfred, Chiwetelu Agu, Ejike Asiegbu, Nobert Young, Gloria Young and Omotola Jalade-Ekeinde.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Disney announces production details for Lagos themed animated series 'Iwájú'

'Rattlesnake: The Ahanna Story' gets Netflix release date

Ubi Franklin shades all single moms who dragged their exes on Father’s Day

'I'm a virgin till thy kingdom come' - BBNaija's Lucy

Triller announces special concert for World Music Day

BBNaija's Nina says those criticising her decision to go under the knife are broke and depressed

Zion Foster makes a grand entrance: Here is why you should pay attention to his new single with Zlatan

Here's a first look at Adesua Etomi, Tobi Bakre, Chike in 'Gangs of Lagos'

'I think we just grew apart' - Comedian Bovi talks about his sour friendship with AY Makun