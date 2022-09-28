Last year, Netflix announced a spin off of its fan-favourite series ' Bridgerton' , reportedly set to be based on one of the show's most adored characters Queen Charlotte. A first-look at Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story' is finally here!
Netflix drops teaser for 'Bridgerton' spin off 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'
The spin off series will follow the coming of age story of Queen Charlotte while touching on the young Violet Bridgerton and Lady Danbury.
The streamer recently offered fans a sizzling "very early" teaser featuring India Amarteifio in the lead role as Queen Charlotte. The teaser shows Amarteifio meeting her future husband, King George in a rather "unladylike" attempt to climb a garden wall.
According to a social media post announcing the show, the actress will star alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh in the soon-to-debut limited series.
"Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed," the Twitter announcement read.
While a release date is yet to be confirmed, the new teaser debuted at Netflix's global fan event Tudum.
Watch the teaser:
