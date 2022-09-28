Netflix drops teaser for 'Bridgerton' spin off 'Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story'

The streamer recently offered fans a sizzling "very early" teaser featuring India Amarteifio in the lead role as Queen Charlotte. The teaser shows Amarteifio meeting her future husband, King George in a rather "unladylike" attempt to climb a garden wall.

According to a social media post announcing the show, the actress will star alongside Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh in the soon-to-debut limited series.

"Dearest readers, rejoice in a formal introduction to royalty herself, India Amarteifio, who along with the incomparable duo of Golda Rosheuvel and Adjoa Andoh will reveal the origins of Your Majesty. Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story is on the way, indeed," the Twitter announcement read.

While a release date is yet to be confirmed, the new teaser debuted at Netflix's global fan event Tudum.