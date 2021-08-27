The new season of 'Papa Benji' is well underway with episode five set to premiere Saturday August 28, on YouTube.
In the new teaser, the actors are in a heated argument about breasts.
Ahead of the new episode, show creator Basketmouth has debuted a brand new teaser featuring fan-favourite characters Mr Jiminus (Basketmouth) and Papa Solo (Buchi).
In the newly released teaser, Mr Jiminus and Papa Solo are in a heated exchange, hilariously over breasts.
Afterwards, they embark on a trip to hunt down Mr Jiminus' philandering young wife Jennifer Obiagu (Jemima Osunde).
Watch the teaser:
The new season continues the hilarious happenings in Papa Benji's famous pepper soup joint. New episodes of the comedy series premieres Saturdays at 8:00am.
