RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Papa Benji: Do tailors measure breasts? Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo's comic argument in new teaser

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

In the new teaser, the actors are in a heated argument about breasts.

Buchi as Papa Solo in 'Papa Beni'

The new season of 'Papa Benji' is well underway with episode five set to premiere Saturday August 28, on YouTube.

Recommended articles

Ahead of the new episode, show creator Basketmouth has debuted a brand new teaser featuring fan-favourite characters Mr Jiminus (Basketmouth) and Papa Solo (Buchi).

In the newly released teaser, Mr Jiminus and Papa Solo are in a heated exchange, hilariously over breasts.

ALSO READ: Personal shoppers to the rescue in new 'Papa Benji' season 2, episode 4 teaser

Afterwards, they embark on a trip to hunt down Mr Jiminus' philandering young wife Jennifer Obiagu (Jemima Osunde).

Watch the teaser:

www.instagram.com

The new season continues the hilarious happenings in Papa Benji's famous pepper soup joint. New episodes of the comedy series premieres Saturdays at 8:00am.

Authors:

Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu Precious 'Mamazeus' Nwogu

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Fred Amata, Saheed Balogun pay tributes to late Rachel Oniga

Papa Benji: Do tailors measure breasts? Watch Mr Jiminus & Papa Solo's comic argument in new teaser

BBNaija 2021: Angel's dad laments persistent slut-shaming, says there is 'nothing new under the sun'

Nollywood veteran Rachel Oniga laid to rest

BBNaija 2021: Sammie & Liquorose clash over dirty dishes

BBNaija 2021: Fans react as Maria, Peace & Nini drag Angel, others in executive lounge

5 reasons why 'King of Boys: The Return of the King' is a must-watch

Check out photos and videos from AY Makun's star-studded 50th birthday party

Kiddwaya, DJ Cuppy to star in British reality series 'Highlife'