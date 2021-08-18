RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Personal shoppers to the rescue in new 'Papa Benji' season 2, episode 4 teaser

New episodes premieres Saturdays on YouTube.

Basketmouth and Jemima Osunde in 'Papa Benji' comedy series [Instagram/basketmouth]

A hilarious new teaser has debuted ahead of the fourth episode of 'Papa Benji' season two.

Have you ever needed a personal shopper? The new teaser promises viewers an exciting tale featuring personal shoppers. Featuring Jemima Osunde, Basketmouth, Buchi Ojieh and more, the new teaser reintroduces the comic dynamic between Mr Jiminus (Osunde) and his young wife Jennifer Obiagwu (Osunde).

This time, Jennifer makes a case for shopping alone. It turns out her well orchestrated plans soon hit a brick wall after Papa Solo (Buchi) educates Mr Jiminus on the effectiveness of personal shoppers.

Watch the teaser:

The new season has garnered positive reviews since it premiered in July. Created by Basketmouth, new episodes of 'Papa Benji' premieres every Saturday on YouTube.

