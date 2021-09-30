Pandora's Box: A new drama movie series showing on CongaTV on October 2

The new drama Series Pandora's Box is one like no other. It's the first Sci-fi series in Nigeria by online platform CongaTV and promises to be a special one. The series features the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Peju Ogunmola, Ike Onyenma, Mofe Jebutu among other casts.

When a group of four broke friends decide to make some cash while on their school break; money they need to pay off debts or resolve family issues. They end up getting into a more complex situation. Their initial plan had been to rob the bank.

Crazy right? One of the four then tells the group the story of a blind widow who lives down the block, and they all agreed stealing a box of treasures hidden under the blind widow's bed would be an easier solution to all of their problems. They plan to run to hide-outs once the deal has been done.



