A movie heading to the cinemas changed its title to match the corresponding title 'Pandora's Box' mid-September, and also set it's release date to October 1; this is not to be confused with the much anticipated series set to be released on the 2nd of October.
Pandora's Box: A new drama movie series showing on CongaTV on October 2
The new series Pandora's Box will 'not be in the cinemas'. The movie was initially set to be released on the 1st of October but has changed.
The new drama Series Pandora's Box is one like no other. It's the first Sci-fi series in Nigeria by online platform CongaTV and promises to be a special one. The series features the likes of Iyabo Ojo, Peju Ogunmola, Ike Onyenma, Mofe Jebutu among other casts.
When a group of four broke friends decide to make some cash while on their school break; money they need to pay off debts or resolve family issues. They end up getting into a more complex situation. Their initial plan had been to rob the bank.
Crazy right? One of the four then tells the group the story of a blind widow who lives down the block, and they all agreed stealing a box of treasures hidden under the blind widow's bed would be an easier solution to all of their problems. They plan to run to hide-outs once the deal has been done.
Pandora's Box Trailer
---
#FeaturebyUrbanTv
JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!
Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:
Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng