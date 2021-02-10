The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences recently announced the shortlists for nine categories including its International Feature Film category.

Sadly, Nigeria's race ended at this point as 'The Milkmaid' did not make the shortlist. The list spots just two African countries- Ivory Coast and Tunisia.

'Night of Kings', Ivory Coast's critically acclaimed submission, follows the story of a young pickpocket whose chance of survival at the MACA prison in Abidjan is hinged on his ability to compel other prisoners with his storytelling. The France, Ivory Coast, Canada and Senegal collaboration is directed by Philippe Lacôte and was acquired by Neon in September 2020.

Ivory Coast's 'Night of Kings' made the IFF shortlist [Variety]

Tunisia's submission 'The Man Who Sold His Skin' is directed by Kaouther Ben Hania and follows the story of lovebirds separated by the Syrian war.

See IFF shortlist:

Bosnia and Herzegovina, “Quo Vadis, Aida?”

Chile, “The Mole Agent”

Czech Republic, “Charlatan”

Denmark, “Another Round”

France, “Two of Us”

Guatemala, “La Llorona”

Hong Kong, “Better Days”

Iran, “Sun Children”

Ivory Coast, “Night of the Kings”

Mexico, “I’m No Longer Here”

Norway, “Hope”

Romania, “Collective”

Russia, “Dear Comrades!”

Taiwan, “A Sun”

Tunisia, “The Man Who Sold His Skin”