Here are the winners of the just concluded Oscars 2019.

Best supporting actress

Emma Stone (The Favourite)

Rachel Weisz (The Favourite)

Amy Adams (Vice)

Regina King (If Beale Street Could Talk) – WINNER!

Marina De Tavira (Roma)

Best makeup and hair

Border

Mary Queen of Scots

Vice – WINNER!

Best documentary

Free Solo – WINNER!

Minding the Gap

RBG

Hale County This Morning, This Evening

Of Fathers and Sons

Best costume design

Black Panther (Ruth E Carter) – WINNER!

The Favourite (Sandy Powell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Sandy Powell)

Mary Queen of Scots (Alexandra Byrne)

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Mary Zophres)

Best film editing

Bohemian Rhapsody (John Ottman) – WINNER!

Vice (Hank Corwin)

BlacKkKlansman (Barry Alexander Brown)

The Favourite (Yorgos Mavropsaridis)

Green Book (Patrick J Don Vito)

Best production design

The Favourite (Fiona Crombie and Alice Felton)

First Man (Nathan Crowley and Kathy Lucas)

Roma (Eugenio Caballero and Barbara Enriquez)

Mary Poppins Returns (John Myhre and Gordon Sim)

Black Panther (Hannah Beachler and Jay Hart) – WINNER!

Best cinematography

Roma (Alfonso Cuaron) – WINNER!

Cold War (Lukasz Zal)

Never Look Away (Caleb Deschanel)

The Favourite (Robbie Ryan)

A Star Is Born (Matty Libatique)

Best sound editing

First Man

A Quiet Place

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER!

Black Panther

Roma

Best sound mixing

A Star Is Born

Bohemian Rhapsody – WINNER!

First Man

Roma

Black Panther

Best foreign language film

Roma (Mexico) – WINNER!

Cold War (Poland)

Shoplifters (Japan)

Capernaum (Lebanon)

Never Look Away (Germany)

Best supporting actor

Mahershala Ali (Green Book) – WINNER!

Richard E Grant (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Sam Elliott (A Star Is Born)

Adam Driver (BlacKkKlansman)

Sam Rockwell (Vice)

Best animated feature

Incredibles 2

Ralph Breaks the Internet

Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse – WINNER!

Isle of Dogs

Mirai

Best live action short

Detainment

Fauve

Marguerite

Mother

Skin – WINNER!

Best animated short

Animal Behaviour

Bao – WINNER!

Late Afternoon

One Small Step

Weekends

Best documentary short

Black Sheep

End Game

Lifeboat

A Night at the Garden

Period. End of Sentence. – WINNER!

Best visual effects

First Man – WINNER!

Avengers: Infinity War

Solo: A Star Wars Story

Ready Player One

Christopher Robin

Best original screenplay

Green Book (Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly and Nick Vallelonga) – WINNER!

The Favourite (Deborah Davis and Tony McNamara)

Roma (Alfonso Cuarón)

Vice (Adam McKay)

First Reformed (Paul Schrader)

Best adapted screenplay

If Beale Street Could Talk (Barry Jenkins)

A Star Is Born (Bradley Cooper, Will Fetters and Eric Roth)

Can You Ever Forgive Me? (Nicole Holofcener and Jeff Whitty)

BlacKkKlansman (Spike Lee, David Rabinowitz, Charlie Wachtel and Kevin Willmott) – WINNER!

The Ballad of Buster Scruggs (Joel Coen and Ethan Coen)

Best original score

If Beale Street Could Talk (Nicholas Britell)

Mary Poppins Returns (Marc Shaiman)

Isle of Dogs (Alexandre Desplat)

BlacKkKlansman (Terence Blanchard)

Black Panther (Ludwig Goransson) – WINNER!

Best original song

Shallow (A Star Is Born) – WINNER!

All the Stars (Black Panther)

I’ll Fight (RBG)

The Place Where Lost Things Go (Mary Poppins Returns)

When a Cowboy Trades his Spurs for Wings (The Ballad of Buster Scruggs)

Best actor

Rami Malek (Bohemian Rhapsody) – WINNER!

Christian Bale (Vice)

Viggo Mortensen (Green Book)

Bradley Cooper (A Star Is Born)

Willem Dafoe (At Eternity’s Gate)

Best actress

Glenn Close (The Wife)

Lady Gaga (A Star Is Born)

Olivia Colman (The Favourite) – WINNER!

Melissa McCarthy (Can You Ever Forgive Me?)

Yalitza Aparicio (Roma)

Best director

Alfonso Cuarón (Roma) – WINNER!

Adam McKay (Vice)

Yorgos Lanthimos (The Favourite)

Spike Lee (BlacKkKlansman)

Pawel Pawlikowski (Cold War)

Best picture

Black Panther

BlacKkKlansman

Bohemian Rhapsody

The Favourite

Green Book – WINNER!

Roma

A Star is Born

Vice