Pulse was reliably informed that the 12-man committee of Nollywood stakeholders ahead of 2020 Oscar award comprises of old and young Nollywood stakeholders.

The newly constituted Nigerian Oscars Selection Committee (NOSC) is headed by pioneer member and Nigerian filmmaker, Chineze Anyaene as Chairman.

Other members of the committee include Mahmood Ali-Balogun, Ngozi Okafor, Charles Novia, Chioma Ude, Abba Makama, Mildred Okwo, CJ Obasi, Bruce Ayonote, DJ Tee, Ramsey Nouah and Shaibu Husseini.

Speaking to Pulse on the re-constituted committee, Anyaene said, "We don’t take this for granted. We hope the committee fulfills its original mandate, which is to give a platform to credible Nigerian films to compete at the prestigious Academy Awards annually."

Mahmood Ali Balogun (Right) has been announced as one of the members of board for Nollywood films selection ahead of 2020 Oscar.

Continuing, the producer of ‘Ije: The Journey’ said, “We couldn't make any submissions in previous years due to unavailability of qualifying films, but things are looking hopeful... and we are actively working towards having an entry this year.”

Members of the Nigeria Oscar Selection Committee that include Chineze Anyaene, Mildred Okwo, Charles Novia and Shuaibu Husseni.

In 2014, Nigeria joined 82 other countries contesting the 'Foreign Language' diadem, now called 'International Feature Film' category, after approval and subsequent inauguration of the NOSC in February 2014. However, Nollywood could not present any film for the Oscars as the few submissions did not meet basic criteria.

The 'International Feature Film' of the Oscars gives an opportunity to Nigerian filmmakers living in Nigeria and the diaspora for a shot at the foremost creative industry award scheme globally.