ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  Entertainment  >  Movies

Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Kome Nathaniel

Moss also walked away with a €5,000 or about ₦7.8 million cash prize.

Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at 77th Cannes Film Festival's TikTok Short Film Competition [Instagram/mossonyi]
Onyi Moss Wins Best Script Award at 77th Cannes Film Festival's TikTok Short Film Competition [Instagram/mossonyi]

Recommended articles

Two years ago, I was rejected from film school. Now, my short film has won Best Script at the Cannes Film Festival and is screening in theatres (Cinémas Pathé) in five cities in France. This was my third time entering the #TikTokShortFilm competition, and I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself,” Moss stated on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in an Instagram post.

Moss went further to acknowledge her husband and her supporters saying, “All of this success wouldn’t have been possible without my husband @northernshutterstudio, who’s always patiently behind the lens, my agency @season25, who continue to cheer me on as I pursue my dreams, and, of course, all of you who follow and support my work through your screens. WE DID IT!!!

ADVERTISEMENT

The short film follows the story of a young author who chooses to write a book. Lacking inspiration, she stumbles upon a letter addressed to a young woman during a walk, which gives her new inspiration.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Tiktok, the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, also known as Festival De Cannes, revealed the winners of the third edition of the Tiktok Short Film Competition.

Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from around the world.

According to TikTok, over 70,000 videos across 55 countries were submitted, using the hashtag #TikTokShortFilm which was posted over 2.3 million times on the TikTok app.

ADVERTISEMENT

Three categories were used to select the winners: Grand Gagnant, Best Script, and Best Directing.

Atipat Phukosi, the Grand Gagnant winner, took home a cash award of €10,000 or about ₦15.7 million, while Moss, the winner of Best Script, and Angely Croq, the winner of Best Directing, took home cash prizes of €5,000 or about ₦7.8 million each.

Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel Kome Nathaniel is a Movie Reporter at Pulse Nigeria who gives engaging and informative insight into the world of film.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Domestic violence is the issue - Cassie Ventura says of viral 2016 abuse video with Diddy

Domestic violence is the issue - Cassie Ventura says of viral 2016 abuse video with Diddy

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Here are the songwriters behind some of your favourite Afrobeats hits

Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Tems' manager faces backlash for talking down on Nigerian fans

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Those who constantly retweet other people's thoughts lack spine - Ibrahim Suleiman

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Don't let people's opinions on social media control you - Banky W advises

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

Ayra Starr shines at the Spotify listening party for her new album

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

FG bans smoking, money rituals in skits, Nollywood films

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

See Damilola Adegbite, Ini Dima-Okojie, Eric Roberts in the trailer for 'Skeleton Coast'

Pulse Sports

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Tobi Amusan second, Brume Ese picks Olympics ticket, and other Nigerians excel at Atlanta City Games

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

Caicedo, Kudus or Garnacho: Who should win EPL goal of the season?

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Nigerian animated series, ‘Iyanu,’ coming to Cartoon Network and Max [Instagram/royeokupe]

All you need to know about Max & Cartoon Network's Nigerian animated series 'Iyanu'

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film ‘Queen Lateefah’ [Instagram/wumitoriola]

Nollywood actress Wumi Toriola set to release first cinema film 'Queen Lateefah'

House of the Dragon is a Game of Thrones spin off [HBO]

House of the Dragon's second season will stream in Africa on Showmax this June

The poster for Funmilayo Ransome Kuti

'Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti' asks us to reconsider our contributions to Nigeria's failures