Onyi Moss wins TikTokShortFilm Competition's Best Script Award at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

“Two years ago, I was rejected from film school. Now, my short film has won Best Script at the Cannes Film Festival and is screening in theatres (Cinémas Pathé) in five cities in France. This was my third time entering the #TikTokShortFilm competition, and I’m glad I didn’t give up on myself,” Moss stated on Wednesday, May 22, 2024, in an Instagram post.

Moss went further to acknowledge her husband and her supporters saying, “All of this success wouldn’t have been possible without my husband @northernshutterstudio, who’s always patiently behind the lens, my agency @season25, who continue to cheer me on as I pursue my dreams, and, of course, all of you who follow and support my work through your screens. WE DID IT!!!”

The short film follows the story of a young author who chooses to write a book. Lacking inspiration, she stumbles upon a letter addressed to a young woman during a walk, which gives her new inspiration.

On Tuesday, May 21, 2024, Tiktok, the official partner of the Cannes Film Festival, also known as Festival De Cannes, revealed the winners of the third edition of the Tiktok Short Film Competition.

Cannes Film Festival is an annual film festival held in Cannes, France, which previews new films of all genres, including documentaries, from around the world.

According to TikTok, over 70,000 videos across 55 countries were submitted, using the hashtag #TikTokShortFilm which was posted over 2.3 million times on the TikTok app.

Three categories were used to select the winners: Grand Gagnant, Best Script, and Best Directing.